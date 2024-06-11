Grayson Murray Honored With Locker Room Plaque At U.S. Open Weeks After Death

The USGA is helping keep Grayson Murray's memory alive ... the golf org. just honored the late star with a tribute inside the locker room at Pinehurst, the site of this week's U.S. Open.

The silver plaque salute was placed right on the front of what would have been Murray's locker, and it was touching. It read, "The USGA remembers Grayson and pays tribute to the playing accomplishments that merited his place in the 124th U.S. Open Championship."

At the bottom, it added, "Be kind to one another."

Murray had been slated to play in the tournament ... however, on May 25, he died by suicide.

His parents said in an emotional statement following his passing that "life wasn't always easy" for the golfer, who had battled depression and anxiety ... but "we know he rests peacefully now."

The golf community has honored Murray in many ways since his tragic death, including his caddie, Jay Green, who said in an Instagram post that Murray was "the very best."

Murray was just 30 years old.