Gradey Dick Celebrates Teammate's Birthday With Hilarious Social Media Post

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick is back at it with the hijinks ... this time, he celebrated his teammate's birthday by once again using his surname to make out a funny message.

The 20-year-old joined in on showing love for fellow Raptors hooper Immanuel Quickley on his 25th cake day ... but while others went the traditional route, Dick added a not-so-subtle note by meshing both their jerseys together to create a NSFW message.

Of course, Dick is known for this kinda comedy -- he went super viral this season for a jersey swap with Orlando Magic rookie Anthony Black ... spelling out quite the X-rated phrase.

Quickley acknowledged Dick's latest joke on Monday ... replying, "My boy couldn't wait."

No word on how Gradey will use his surname next ... but it's clear he's fully embracing all the Dick content nonetheless.

Quickley and Dick just recently became teammates in December after a trade with the Knicks ... but seems like the two have already hit it off to the point where they can crack a few jokes at Gradey's expense.