Jake Paul Gets Mike 'Platinum' Perry To Replace Mike Tyson For July 20 Fight

Jake Paul has a new opponent for July 20 -- Mike Tyson is out, and Mike Perry is in.

TMZ Sports has confirmed the Bare Knuckle FC star is stepping up to face off against El Gallo next month ... which was initially supposed to be the blockbuster fight with the boxing legend before it was postponed due to the recent ulcer flareup Tyson suffered on a flight.

We're told the bout will now take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida ... and will air on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

As we previously reported, the Paul vs. Tyson fight is still happening in November.

It's a huge risk for Paul -- Perry is one tough dude ... and had a solid career in the UFC before transitioning to the bare-knuckle promotion.

Jake is coming off two lesser-known opponents -- Andre August and Ryan Bourland -- and he won in the very first round of both fights.

Perry is the current BKFC champ ... and is by far the biggest star in the org. with wins over Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez.