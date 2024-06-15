Jake Paul Responds To Criticism That Mike Tyson's 'Too Old'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Most boxing fans are PUMPED for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's November fight. But, there's a group of critics who've attacked The Problem Child for fighting a mid-50s Iron Mike.

We asked 27-year-old Paul what he'd say to the detractors.

"Tell Mike Tyson that. Because he does not give a s*** what anyone thinks," Paul told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show this week (airs nightly on FS1).

"He's his own boss. He wants to fight me. He told my team, 'I don't give a s*** about this. Like, tell Jake I'm still going to rip his head off and knock him the f*** out. And, this just bought him more time.' Tell Mike Tyson not to fight and to chill and see how that goes."

Point taken.

Tyson, who will be 58 on fight night, isn't being forced to face Paul. He badly wants the fight ... and a fight he will get on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and streaming to hundreds of millions on Netflix.

Of course, the bout was originally scheduled to go down in July, but was postponed after Mike had a medical emergency aboard a cross-country flight last month.

We asked Paul if he was concerned the fight would have to be called off once Tyson got sick.

"I was definitely pretty devastated, but first and foremost I wanted to make sure that Mike was healthy. I love and respect Mike. And, I was pretty devastated for everyone on the undercard as well. This was such an iconic event," Jake said.

"But thankfully, Mike's okay, he's doing great. And we can still run it at a later date. And, that's what I'm focused on now, just getting to November 15th and still giving people a historic fight!"