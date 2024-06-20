'Nuttin But Azz' Basketball Tournament Canceled After Raunchy Theme Sparks Outrage

A celebrity basketball tournament slated to go down at a high school in New Jersey next month has been axed ... after the event's raunchy theme sparked outrage in the community.

The "Nuttin But Azz" Celebrity Baddies Basketball contest was all set to go forward on July 21 at West Side High School in Newark ... but after a video promoting the event featured girls shaking their butts in tiny thongs at the H.S.'s gym -- officials pumped the brakes on it all.

Play video content

According to Newark Public Schools spokesperson Nancy Deering, the event "was supposed to be a community basketball event sponsored by" a local politician ... but once the promo hit social media -- everything changed.

"No school or district official approved the activity depicted in the video," she said in a statement obtained by NJ.com, "or knew that an event at one of our schools would include such activity."

After the event was halted ... the tournament's organizer, celebrity music manager Big Fendi, released a mea culpa apologizing to the school's principal as well as the councilman who had initially agreed to help put the event on.

"I deeply apologize," he said. "The content of this video, you knew nothing about. We were doing the event, and things went a little left and out of control. And I take full responsibility for that, because you guys had no knowledge what these girls would be wearing."

Play video content Instagram/@bunsandbasketball

Big Fendi also said sorry to the parents and students who might have been affected by the footage.