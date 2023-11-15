OnlyFans Model Danii Banks Kicked Out of NFL Stadium for Flashing Boobs

Play video content Instagram/@danii.banks

Model Danii Banks isn't used to complaints when she drops her top -- but Las Vegas Raiders games are, apparently, a much different story ... because her boobs got her booted from the stadium.

Danii tells TMZ ... shortly after she recorded herself flashing her breasts inside Allegiant Stadium, security guards and police officers swooped in, not in appreciation, but to deliver that classic line -- Danii didn't have to go home, but she had to get the hell outta Sunday night's game.

DB says cops didn't ticket or arrest her, but she had pretty good seats, and she didn't get to stick around long enough to see the Raiders' thrilling-ish win over the New York Jets.

Danii, who's big on OnlyFans, says security or police must have seen her go topless in the moment, because she didn't post the video until after she got the boot.

The incident was reminiscent of Blueface's recent visit to a Los Angeles Rams game ... where he brought a bunch of strippers with him to a suite and made it rain as the nearly nude dancers twerked.

Now, Blueface says he wasn't kicked out and stadium officials didn't say anything to him. While that might look like Vegas is running a tighter ship ... it's worth noting no one in Blueface's crew freed the nipple like Danii did.

