Las Vegas Strip Club Offering Military Members Free Lap Dances for Veterans Day

A famous strip club in Sin City is saluting active-duty military and veterans ... with free lap dances on Veterans Day!!!

Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas is offering one complimentary lap dance to folks who've served our country ... but the club tells us the deal is only good between noon and 6 PM this coming Saturday ... so don't procrastinate.

The gentlemen's club, located just down the street from Allegiant Stadium where the Las Vegas Raiders play, also has a Veterans Day deal for folks who didn't join the military ... we're told anyone over 21 years old with a Nevada identification can get in for free.

For military and veterans who haven't been to CH3 before ... it's been named one of the best strip clubs in Las Vegas by multiple news outlets, winning local awards for Best Bachelor Party Stop and Best Gentleman's Club.

In other words ... this is the Sin City version of the G.I. Bill -- and Crazy Horse 3 is here to take care of our vets.