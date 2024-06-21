Wife Of Man Fatally Electrocuted in Mexico Hot Tub Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Play video content ABC

The devastated wife of the man who was fatally electrocuted in a hot tub at a Mexican resort is breaking her silence -- recounting what happened ... and seeking justice at the same time.

Lizzette Zambrano -- who was also seriously injured during the incident at the Sonoran Sea Resort in Puerto Peñasco -- fought through tears as she spoke about her late husband Jorge Guillen to 'GMA' ... saying, "I still can't believe it. A very good man was taken away."

Lizzette, now a widow, painfully reflected on Jorge's final moments ... explaining, "The last thing I remember him saying is Oh s***. And, it's the same time that I felt the first electric shock, and then it happened over and over and over, and I didn't hear him again."

She went on to say many people jumped into the water to help, but their efforts were thwarted as they began getting shocked themselves -- all outlined in the wrongful death lawsuit she's now filed against the resort, seeking at least $1 million in damages.

Lizzette's alleging negligence on the part of the several companies operating, managing, and maintaining Sonoran Sea Resort's premises -- emphasizing she's doing this to force someone to take accountability and to save another family from the same tragedy.

As we reported ... Jorge died at the scene, despite CPR efforts -- while Lizzette, who was pulled out of the water without a pulse was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.