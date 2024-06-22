Bill Maher Interview with Jiminy Glick Is Hysterically Funny

Play video content HBO

Screw all the important stuff Bill Maher says ... his interview Friday night with Jiminy Glick was howlingly funny ... and you are hereby dared to watch and not lose it with laughter.

The 'Real Time' host turned the tables during the one-on-one interview segment of the show. Bill wanted to plug his new, New York Times best-selling book, "What This Comedian Said Will Shock You," so he decided to be the interview subject.

He chose to be interviewed by Jiminy Glick (we know, it's really Martin Short,) which is a funny idea. After all, a little plug, a few laughs ... at least that was the plan.

Bill didn't get to say squat about the book, but he laughed so hard he cried as JG took over the show, with one-liner after one-liner. "Are there any topics for you that are off limits, other than foreplay?" “What’s the oddest thing you’ve accidentally dropped into the toilet?”

Bill tried answering a question and was laughing so hard he hesitated, and Glick jumped in ... "You'd tell me if you had a stroke, wouldn't you?"

Getting Bill Maher speechless is a Herculean feat, but Jiminy was clearly up to the challenge.