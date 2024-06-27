Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Florida Panthers Bring Stanley Cup To Miami Nightclub To Celebrate Win

Florida Panthers Lord Stanley Gets VIP Treatment ... At Miami Nightclub

PANTHERS PARTY IT UP
Media Monsters

The Florida Panthers' championship rage fest continues -- the latest stop on their victory tour was a popular Miami nightclub ... and Lord Stanley was the life of the party!!

The Panthers -- who won their first-ever Stanley Cup on Monday -- were spotted at E11EVEN ... and it's clear they're not slowing down their celebration any time soon.

Panthers Celebrate At Club E11even
Launch Gallery
Panthers Celebrate At Club E11even Launch Gallery
Alexander Tamargo/GETTY Images

You can see Aleksander Barkov and the team get the VIP treatment at the venue, with a celebratory welcome, a bunch of bottles (including Ace of Spades), and tons of Panthers fans.

Matthew Tkachuk also made sure fans got to experience some champagne showers -- spraying bottles on the crowd ... while Aaron Ekblad poured some on himself!!

They also got onstage and sang Queen's iconic "We Are The Champions" ballad while holding Lord Stanley up for everyone to get a good look at the hardware.

TOAST TO VICTORY
TMZSports.com

Before hitting the club, they filled their tummies at Catch Miami Beach ... where they enjoyed a 4-course victory meal.

Panthers Celebrate At Catch Miami
Launch Gallery
Panthers Celebrate At Catch Miami Launch Gallery
World Red Eye

The Cup has seen all Florida has to offer in the days following Game 7, including a jaunt to Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale and the Atlantic Ocean.

Don't expect the insane celebrations to stop anytime soon ... the official championship parade isn't until Sunday.

Drink some water, fellas.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later