Florida Panthers Bring Stanley Cup To Miami Nightclub To Celebrate Win

The Florida Panthers' championship rage fest continues -- the latest stop on their victory tour was a popular Miami nightclub ... and Lord Stanley was the life of the party!!

The Panthers -- who won their first-ever Stanley Cup on Monday -- were spotted at E11EVEN ... and it's clear they're not slowing down their celebration any time soon.

You can see Aleksander Barkov and the team get the VIP treatment at the venue, with a celebratory welcome, a bunch of bottles (including Ace of Spades), and tons of Panthers fans.

Matthew Tkachuk also made sure fans got to experience some champagne showers -- spraying bottles on the crowd ... while Aaron Ekblad poured some on himself!!

They also got onstage and sang Queen's iconic "We Are The Champions" ballad while holding Lord Stanley up for everyone to get a good look at the hardware.

Before hitting the club, they filled their tummies at Catch Miami Beach ... where they enjoyed a 4-course victory meal.

The Cup has seen all Florida has to offer in the days following Game 7, including a jaunt to Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale and the Atlantic Ocean.

The Stanley Cup has made it to the Atlantic Ocean 🏆#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/ETsZuQFZ4W — David R (@David954FLA) June 25, 2024 @David954FLA

Don't expect the insane celebrations to stop anytime soon ... the official championship parade isn't until Sunday.