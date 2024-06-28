Woman Rips ESPN For Showing Her Licking Ice Cream at College World Series

Play video content TikTok / @.anniej4

A baseball fan who went to the College World Series is slamming ESPN for turning cameras on her while she ate ice cream -- because the shot's gone so viral, she's being compared to the "Hawk Tuah" girl.

In case you missed it ... during Monday's national championship baseball game, ESPN cameras zoomed in on 2 women in the stands quickly licking ice cream, racing to finish before it melted in 93-degree heat.

The video spread across social media like wildfire ... with folks leaving some explicit comments about the young women, including lots of "Hawk Tuah" references.

One of the female fans, who goes by Annie J on TikTok, is firing back at ESPN for oversexualizing her, and other women, at sporting events.

Annie says ESPN cameras panned to her and her friend within seconds of them sitting down with their ice cream ... and she's blasting play-by-play commentator Karl Ravech and his broadcast partner for their "weird" commentary.

On the broadcast, Ravech says ... "You gotta get it before it melts. It's liquid." His partner adds, "A night like tonight you're working fast."

Annie says ESPN knew exactly how the video would be interpreted by many on the internet ... and she feels it's another example of women not being welcomed in the sports world.

In a 5-minute rant on TikTok, she flips ESPN the double bird and calls out the "creeps" on social media reacting to her viral moment.