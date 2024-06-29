Bill Maher Explains How Men Need Game to Attract Women

Clean Your Ass and Get a Date!!!

Bill Maher went all Ted Talk on his show Friday night, coming to the rescue of an untold number of men who like to masturbate more than circulate.

The "Real Time" host spent 10 minutes lecturing men G.A.M.E ... i.e., how to get laid.

BM says there are multiple reasons men aren't scoring with women, among them is basic hygiene.

Bill breaks it down ... the G is for "go outside," and "grooming" -- right down to the ass.

The A is for acting normal. Watch the video and you'll see a couple hilarious examples.

The M is for Man Up -- don't be afraid of rejection. It's a game of percentages.

And the E is for Eye Contact. Translation: If you wanna bone, put down the phone.