Country Star Brantley Gilbert Lists Georgia Home For $3.5M

Country star Brantley Gilbert is bidding adieu to his Georgia abode ... and looking to pocket some serious dough in the process.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Brantley built the house on the 12 acres of land he purchased back in 2010 ... but recently got a hankerin' for more and snapped up 300 acres of farmland nearby.

While Brantley clearly believes bigger is better ... the 6-bedroom, 5-bath 8,446 sq ft property in Maysville, GA he's selling hardly suffers from size.

The home has all the bells and whistles of tranquil A-list living -- like a gourmet kitchen, fully equipped gym, and private safe room.

One of the best features -- a detached 68x90 man cave!

Step outside onto the 11.95 acres of picturesque land, and you'll find a heated saltwater pool surrounded by some pretty sweet professional landscaping.