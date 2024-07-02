Prince Harry's The Perfect Fit For Pat Tillman Award, Past Recipient Says

Prince Harry's a humble, stand-up guy who blends in as just another fellow veteran, making him deserving of the Pat Tillman Award for Service ... a former recipient tells us amid the outrage over ESPN's decision to honor the royal.

U.S. Marine Jake Wood, who won the award in 2018, tells TMZ veterans who've interacted with Prince Harry through his Invictus Games efforts say he's as real as it gets. There's no air of superiority ... he just wants to sit, swap war stories, and ensure everyone's taken care of, he says.

No doubt in Jake's eyes, Harry's down-to-earth nature, on top of him devoting a large chunk of his post-military life to veterans, solidifies his worthiness for the award.

Jake also points out Harry, being a royal, could've chosen a hundred other paths in life but opted to serve his country with two tours in Afghanistan -- that choice, he says, speaks volumes.

Bottom line, Jake says people should separate Harry's controversial status from his genuine service to his country and his support for military veterans worldwide ... 'cause who better to honor than someone who's walked the walk?

But, not everyone shares Jake's sentiment. Remember Pat's mom, Mary Tillman, kickstarted the drama by slamming ESPN for deciding to honor "a controversial and divisive individual" at this month's ESPY Awards ceremony.