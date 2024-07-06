Serious Warning For Death Valley Visitors Ahead of Record Heat

Death Valley is on the verge of breaking the insane heat record of 130 degrees -- but adventure seekers be warned, one misstep in the park could be your last ... TMZ has learned.

The National Weather Service is warning the famed national park in California's Mojave Desert will become a legit inferno, amid a national heatwave, which means Death Valley could break its own record -- 130 degrees -- for the highest temperature ever reliably recorded ... and that's raising concerns for park officials.

DVNP spokeswoman Abby Wines tells TMZ ... visitors need to be very smart about moving around the park during this time, because -- in some cases -- park rangers won't be able to rescue you from danger.

Abby says Park staffers are not allowed to be out in such extreme heat for more than 10 minutes, and are mandated to cool off for 50 minutes before going back outside.

Translation: they simply cannot, and will not, go exploring for visitors in trouble who aren't in easily accessible areas.

She also noted the extreme heat will likely ground any medical airlifts ... as it's very difficult for helicopters to take off in temps above 120.

The danger is real ... 2 people died from the heat in the park last summer ... and dozens had to get treatment for heat-related medical issues.

The 2 keys for all visitors are limiting your time in scorching heat, and sticking to marked trails.