Nicki Minaj Cancels Show in Romania, Cites Protests in Area
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj Cancels Romania Show ... Protests Cause Safety Concerns!!!
Nicki Minaj's show won't go on in Romania ... 'cause she just pulled the plug on her concert in Bucharest -- saying her security detail tells her it's not safe.
The singer-songwriter announced the news less than an hour ago on her X account ... letting her millions of followers know she won't hit the stage in Eastern Europe -- 'cause her team says protests in the area could explode into violence.
NM says she's a mom first ... and, she needs to think about her safety for her son and the other team members traveling with her -- so, she just can't take the risk.
Minaj tells her fans she loves them and hopes they'll understand her decision ... before adding she's heading back to London to perform a show later this week.
Romanian activists plan to march on Bucharest's tomorrow morning -- about 12 hours from now -- to protest the state's fiscal policies. Unclear why Nicki's team thinks violence may explode ... but, clearly she's not comfortable taking the risk.
BTW ... mixed reactions on social media -- with some fans sending Nicki love while others claim there's a very small amount of protesting in the area, so Minaj just doesn't really want to come to Bucharest.
As you know, not the first time Nicki's had to cancel a show last minute ... remember, in late May, Nicki got arrested at the airport in Amsterdam -- and the delay caused her to miss her show in Manchester that night.
Anyhoo ... like Nicki says, the "Pink Friday 2" tour rolls on in London next week -- and, Romanian Barbz will just have to wait until the next time Nicki comes to town.