Nicki Minaj Claiming She Was Profiled During Arrest Is 'Annoying,' Dutch Cops Say

Nicki Minaj's claims that cops went after her because of her race are under fire ... with the police organization calling BS on her telling of the situation.

The Dutch Military Police addressed comments Nicki made during a recent live stream on the popular social media app Stationhead ... where she straight-up said cops went after her because she's part of a "confident other race."

Watch the video to hear Nicki's full comments ... on top of calling out the DMP for alleged racism, she also seems to reference a bit of sexism -- explaining she only interacted with one woman during the incident, and she was the only kind person.

Now, the military police have responded ... telling broadcast org NOS the officers had every right to arrest her -- claiming they did so after finding dozens of joints in her bags.

On top of that ... a spokesperson for the department said they feel the whole situation went smoothly, before blasting Nicki as "annoying that she drew that card," presumably meaning her calling out the cops as racist.

Robert Kappel -- a department spokesperson -- clarified the meaning in a statement to TMZ ... saying her calling them out for racial profiling is annoying.

As we reported ... Nicki had to cancel a show in Manchester, England last weekend after the arrest delayed her flight and kept her from performing that night. She's rescheduled the show for Monday, June 3.

But, this back and forth between Nicki and cops proves this situation's not behind either of them one bit ... and, it's safe to say we can expect more drama to come.