Ivica Zubac, Dario Saric Acted In Self-Defense In Brawl, Team Croatia Says

NBA players Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric were NOT the aggressors when all hell broke loose at a nightclub in Greece ... so says Team Croatia, which claims the two hoopers were forced to act out of self-defense.

TMZ Sports obtained a statement from the Croatian Basketball Federation on what went down at the Bolivar Beach Bar near Athens after the squad's Olympic Qualifying Tournament loss ... and from the org.'s side of things, Zubac and Saric were not looking for a fight -- but had no choice.

"While hanging out at a club in Athens, some of our players were verbally and then physically attacked, prompting them to defend themselves," the CBF tells us. "The incident was brief, thanks to the quick intervention of the club's security staff."

Team Croatia explained the club outing followed a farewell dinner with the players and coaches after losing to Greece ... and the athletes wanted to have one final get-together before parting ways.

We broke the story ... the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets big men got in the physical altercation hours after the OQT final matchup -- with footage showing Zubac being restrained and Saric getting put in a choke.

Our sources believe police were not involved in the incident.