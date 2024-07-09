OSU's Mike Gundy On Ollie Gordon DUI Arrest, 'I Probably Done That a Thousand Times'

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy made an eye-popping comment regarding Ollie Gordon's recent DUI arrest ... saying part of the reason he didn't suspend the star running back is because he's "probably" driven after drinking beers "a thousand times" himself.

Gundy announced the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year would not miss any playing time following his June 30 run-in with police ... and when asked about his decision at the conference's media day on Tuesday, Gundy explained how he felt it was best for Gordon, the school and the team.

Here's Mike Gundy's entire answer on Ollie Gordon not getting suspended. Not sure "I've probably done that a thousand time in my life. And, and, you know which is fine. I got lucky, people get lucky" was the way to go pic.twitter.com/zVig6u7p7V — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 9, 2024 @cjzero

Gundy said he did his research on blood alcohol content, body weight and how many drinks it would take to put someone over the legal limit in Oklahoma (0.08) ... and admitted he very well may have done the same thing as Gordon over the years.

"I thought, really, two or three beers, or four -- I'm not justifying what Ollie did, I'm telling you what decision I made -- well, I thought I probably done that a thousand times in my life," Gundy said.

"So, I got lucky. People get lucky. Ollie made a decision that he wish he could've done better."

Gundy stated he's well aware of how serious it can get to drive behind the wheel after drinking booze ... and told Gordon he was "lucky" nothing tragic happened.

As we previously reported, Gordon was pulled over after police say they observed his 2024 black Cadillac swerving and speeding on a local interstate. During the traffic stop, law enforcement claimed they could smell "an odor associated with an alcoholic beverage" coming from the vehicle.

Gordon told cops he had one drink before getting behind the wheel ... and after being taken to jail, his blood alcohol level samples came back .11 and .10.

When cops searched his car, they say they discovered a half-full bottle of lemonade vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila.