Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

OSU's Mike Gundy On Ollie Gordon DUI Arrest, 'I Probably Done That a Thousand Times'

OSU Football Coach Mike Gundy Talks Ollie Gordon DUI Bust ... 'I Probably Done That 1,000 Times'

mike gundy and ollie gordon
Getty Composite

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy made an eye-popping comment regarding Ollie Gordon's recent DUI arrest ... saying part of the reason he didn't suspend the star running back is because he's "probably" driven after drinking beers "a thousand times" himself.

Gundy announced the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year would not miss any playing time following his June 30 run-in with police ... and when asked about his decision at the conference's media day on Tuesday, Gundy explained how he felt it was best for Gordon, the school and the team.

Gundy said he did his research on blood alcohol content, body weight and how many drinks it would take to put someone over the legal limit in Oklahoma (0.08) ... and admitted he very well may have done the same thing as Gordon over the years.

"I thought, really, two or three beers, or four -- I'm not justifying what Ollie did, I'm telling you what decision I made -- well, I thought I probably done that a thousand times in my life," Gundy said.

Getty

"So, I got lucky. People get lucky. Ollie made a decision that he wish he could've done better."

Gundy stated he's well aware of how serious it can get to drive behind the wheel after drinking booze ... and told Gordon he was "lucky" nothing tragic happened.

ollie gordon
Getty

As we previously reported, Gordon was pulled over after police say they observed his 2024 black Cadillac swerving and speeding on a local interstate. During the traffic stop, law enforcement claimed they could smell "an odor associated with an alcoholic beverage" coming from the vehicle.

Gordon told cops he had one drink before getting behind the wheel ... and after being taken to jail, his blood alcohol level samples came back .11 and .10.

When cops searched his car, they say they discovered a half-full bottle of lemonade vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila.

Gordon apologized for his arrest on Monday ... saying he will learn and grow from his mistakes.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later