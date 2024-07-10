Argentina Trolls Drake With Kendrick's 'Not Like Us' After Losing Bet On Canada

... 'Not Like Us, Not With Us'

Lionel Messi's Argentina squad ruthlessly trolled the hell outta Drake on Tuesday ... evoking his nemesis Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track after he bet against them in the Copa America semifinals.

Drake shared his lucrative wager on social media prior to the match ... throwing $300K on his home country Canada to beat the heavy favorites -- which would've resulted in a $2.88 MILLION payout.

Things went south for the North in the contest, though ... as Messi and Julian Alvarez each found the back of the net to get the 2-0 win and advance to the final.

Shortly after the result, Argentina's English Instagram account took aim at the 6 God ... using K. Dot's hit song numerous times on its page.

"Not like us, not with us," a caption read alongside a post featuring the same font Kendrick used in the music video for his track.

The page's followers picked up on the obvious reference ... with one user saying, "drake getting dissed by whole countries now."

"Drake is crying in his car 😂😂," another added.