Danny Elfman Sued For Defamation for Denying Accuser's Semen Martini Claim

Danny Elfman, a famous film score composer, is being sued by a woman accusing him of serving her a martini glass filled with semen ... she says his public denial paints her as a liar, and she insists it actually happened.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Nomi Abadi is suing Elfman for defamation ... she says he lied about her in a Rolling Stone article where he and his reps denied he engaged in sexual misconduct toward her.

In the suit, filed by attorney Eric M. George, Nomi says Danny invited her over to his studio in August 2016 and placed a martini glass filled with an off-white substance in front of her. She says she "sat in silence, terrified, gagging from the putrid smell coming from ... semen ejaculate."

To break the ice, Nomi claims Danny made a comment about Donald Trump ... and when she responded by expressing support for Bernie Sanders, Danny told her, "We can't have a Jew running our country."

Danny, the lead singer for the new wave band Oingo Boingo, denied the martini claim in a July 2023 Rolling Stone article about him settling a sexual harassment allegation with Nomi for $830,000. His rep told the mag the substance in the martini glass was the moisturizing cream, Cetaphil.

In the suit, Nomi says Danny denying her claims that he masturbated in front of her multiple times and touched her inappropriately amounts to defamation ... she says those things absolutely did happen, and she says his lying about it has hurt her career and caused her health to suffer.

Nomi's going after Danny for damages.

