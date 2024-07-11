Ex-'Jeopardy!' Champ & NYT Bestseller Brendan DuBois Arrested for Child Porn

Brendan DuBois, a best-selling New York Times author and former "Jeopardy!" champ, was arrested Wednesday in New Hampshire on child porn charges.

DuBois turned himself in to authorities Wednesday -- this after the Exeter Police Department executed a search warrant on his home following a joint investigation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce which kicked off in March.

DuBois has been hit with 6 felony Class A complaints of possession of child pornography.

Severn River Publishing, which published his book "Terminal Surf," stated they're deeply disturbed by the allegations against him ... and have immediately suspended all promotion and sales of his books.

Award-winning DuBois is the NYT best-selling author of 29 novels, and he has even collaborated on writing projects with critically acclaimed author James Patterson during his career.