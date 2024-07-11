Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Uruguay's Darwin Núñez Brawls With Fans In Stands After Copa América Game

The ending of the Uruguay vs. Colombia Copa América game took an ugly turn ... as Darwin Núñez was so furious with some opposing fans, he actually rushed into the stands to brawl with them.

The wild scene happened at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte ... just after Colombia had won the semifinal contest, 1-0.

Video from the field shows some Colombian supporters were duking it out in the first rows of the venue with some Uruguayan fans ... when Núñez suddenly climbed up the railing and got involved in the fracas.

You can see Núñez threw some punches -- and ate some as well. Others hurled drinks at the footballer. Eventually, some of Núñez's teammates even hopped in to back up their pal.

Fortunately, after a few moments of fighting ... security was able to restore order -- and the guys returned to their locker room.

After the melee, Uruguay superstar Luis Suárez insinuated some of his teammates' family members and friends were involved in the action ... which he says sparked the Uruguayans' impulsive responses.

"I could see from afar that there were a lot of families and many of my teammates' children trapped in that section," he told reporters. "It's normal that you feel helpless and want to help when they're having things thrown at them."

CONMEBOL, the Copa América tournament organizer, said in a statement it's investigating the matter ... adding that it "strongly condemns any act of violence that affects football."

As for the on-the-field stuff, Uruguay is now slated to return to the Bank Of America pitch on Saturday ... when it will take on Canada in the third-place game. Colombia, meanwhile, will face Argentina in the tourney's finale on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

