NFL's Anthony Barr's Los Angeles Home Burglarized, Ransacked By Thieves

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr is the latest celeb Angeleno to fall victim to crime ... law enforcement tells TMZ Sports his L.A.-area pad was burglarized on Friday.

We're told the four-time Pro Bowler's crib was hit at around 2 AM ... when, according to our sources, three men smashed through a rear window and then ransacked the place.

Barr's security cameras, our sources say, caught the action -- and police were quickly notified. By the time the LAPD officers got to the scene, however, the burglars were gone.

Fortunately for Barr, an NFL free agent, he was not at home at the time of the break-in. It's currently unclear exactly what was stolen in the heist.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made ... and an investigation remains ongoing.

Play video content