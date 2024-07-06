Bodybuilder Simeon Panda's L.A. Home Burglarized, Latest Celeb To Fall Victim

Bodybuilder Simeon Panda is the latest to fall victim to the rash of celebrity burglaries in Los Angeles ... TMZ Sports has learned the star bodybuilder's crib was recently hit by multiple thieves.

Our sources tell us the L.A. home of 38-year-old Panda, a YouTuber and competitive bodybuilder, was broken into by three masked men in mid-June ... with the burglars breaking in using a back glass door.

Fortunately, Simeon, who wasn't home at the time (or perhaps fortunate for the burglars), had an alarm and security cameras ... and he was quickly alerted to the intrusion. Cops were called, however, despite a quick response, the men were already gone by the time police arrived.

We're told at least some of the incident was captured on camera.

It's unclear what, if anything, was taken. Police took a burglary report. No arrests have been made ... and they continue to investigate.

Of course, a bunch of different celebs, from athletes to actors and musicians, have been the victim of break-ins in Los Angeles ... including Yasiel Puig, Paul Pierce, Kyle Richards, and Goldie Hawn, among many others.