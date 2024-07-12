UFC's Tracy Cortez Forced To Cut Hair To Make Weight For Upcoming Fight

Play video content UFC

Tracy Cortez pulled out all the stops to ensure she made weight for her upcoming main event fight with Rose Namajunas ... cutting off inches of her hair to come in under the 126 lb. limit!

Talk about dedication!

The 30-year-old fighter hit the scales Friday morning in Denver, CO ... with only the scale standing between her and Thug Rose, who are headlining Saturday's Fight Night card. The problem for Cortez ... she was about a pound overweight, and time was running out.

She first weighed in at 127 lbs. on her first attempt -- a pound over the non-title fight limit for the flyweight division. She got on the scale a second time, but still, she weighed a half pound over the limit.

Desperate times ... the #11 ranked Cortez -- who took the fight on just two weeks notice after Namajunas' original opponent dropped out -- had one more trick up her sleeve to ensure she made weight.

She picked up a pair of scissors ... and gave herself an impromptu haircut!

The trim made the difference ... Tracy weighed in at 126 lbs., and the fight was on!

Cortez even brought her chopped-off locks to the scale with her -- and after they announced she hit the mark -- the emotion of the moment took over.