OSU's Mike Gundy Ripped For 'Dangerous' Remarks On Ollie Gordon II's DUI Arrest

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy's recent remarks about his star player's DUI arrest have infuriated Mothers Against Drunk Driving ... who tell TMZ Sports the words were "irresponsible" and "dangerous."

The 56-year-old made the controversial comments at Big 12 Media Day earlier this week ... when he was asked why he didn't suspend Ollie Gordon II following allegations the running back drove while intoxicated in June.

Here's Mike Gundy's entire answer on Ollie Gordon not getting suspended. Not sure "I've probably done that a thousand time in my life. And, and, you know which is fine. I got lucky, people get lucky" was the way to go pic.twitter.com/zVig6u7p7V — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 9, 2024 @cjzero

Gundy stated that after he had looked into how many drinks it would take to put a person over Oklahoma's .08 blood alcohol limit ... he seemed to admit he very well may have done the same thing as Gordon throughout the years.

"I'm not justifying what Ollie did," Gundy said, "I'm telling you what decision I made -- well, I thought I probably done that a thousand times in my life."

Gundy later claimed on his X account that he wasn't talking about drinking and driving ... rather, he said he was referencing "we are all guilty of making bad decisions." MADD, however, clearly wasn't buying it.

The org. said in a statement to us that Gundy's initial remarks were "not only irresponsible but also dangerous as they undermine the serious risks associated with drunk driving."

MADD went on to condemn Gundy for not suspending Gordon over the allegations.

"With so many safe options available today, from ride-sharing services to designating a sober driver, there is no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel while impaired," MADD said. "These actions set a terrible example for young athletes and fans alike."