Euro 2024 Fan Knocked Out In Street Fight Following England Vs. Spain Final

Spain secured a record-breaking fourth Euro championship with a win over England on Sunday, but the action didn't stop after the final whistle -- as fans of both squads got in an intense physical altercation following the match.

The Daily Mail obtained video of the wild brawl that went down in the streets of Germany following Spain's 2-1 win over the Three Lions ... showing a man get brutally knocked out and falling to the ground -- joining another man who was already laid out earlier in the scuffle.

Massive CLASH involving England and Spain fans after #EURO2024 final 🤯👊 pic.twitter.com/pXyLDNsztZ — Mail Sport (@MailSport) July 14, 2024 @MailSport

A shirtless man was also captured on camera wielding some sort of object ... swinging it at other individuals and chasing them away from the area.

The violent scene after the final wasn't the only brawl that broke out during the tournament -- just before England's semifinal matchup with the Netherlands, fans from both sides were caught on video throwing fists, chairs and bottles at each other in a crazy clash.

The chaos was so bad, a local restaurant was forced to shutter its doors for the day due to the damage the building sustained during the incident.

As for the final, it was a heartbreaker for fans of the Three Lions. Tied at one in the 86th minute, Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal found the back of the net to take a 2-1 lead with four minutes remaining in regulation -- the dagger for England's championship hopes.