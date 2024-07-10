Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between England & Netherlands Fans Before Match

Play video content

England and the Netherlands fans were fighting even before their Euro 2024 semi-final matchup ever kicked off ... with supporters brawling in the streets of Germany before the big-time match-up!

Multiple videos showing Dutch and English fans getting into altercations were spreading all over social media prior to Wednesday's contest. In one video, fans are seen outside a bar and restaurant throwing punches, chairs, and bottles at each other.

All of this is happening in the City of Dortmund -- not too far from the Netherlands border. It is estimated that around 80,000 Dutch fans have descended on the city to support their team, with UK police saying groups of "risk supporters" are amongst the fans looking to cause problems.

Police responded to at least one of the melees ... breaking up the fisticuffs, and even taking some Dutch fans into custody.

A nearby restaurant paid the price for the fans' bad behavior ... with a local eatery telling The Daily Mail the business suffered extensive damage, and would be forced to shut its doors for the rest of the day.

There were injuries, too -- at least a handful that seem to have been sustained in the fights.

UK police are urging English fans to be aware of their surroundings and seek areas with a German police presence.

