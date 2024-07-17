Slim 400 Killer Sentenced To 32 Years In Prison

The man convicted of killing rapper Slim 400 was just sentenced to several decades behind bars.

On Wednesday, L.A. native Michael Terry was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for Slim's December 2021 shooting death.

Terry previously admitted to pulling up to a residence in Inglewood where Terry gunned down Slim in his own front yard.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of the shooting ... Slim was dragged across the driveway and shot multiple times.

Responding officers rushed him to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead at just 33 years old.

Slim carved out a hip hop legacy rapping alongside YG, who sent him off in style at his funeral with the help of their 4Hunnid crew.

