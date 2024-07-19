Trump Shooting Victim's Name Always Been Misspelled on Firefighter Jacket

Play video content Fox News

Donald Trump's RNC tribute to Corey Comperatore -- the firefighter killed during the assassination attempt -- featured his turnout coat and a big ol' typo ... the hero's name was spelled wrong, but it's not the RNC's fault.

During the former president's first public speech since taking a bullet to the ear, he honored Corey who died while shielding his family from the hail of bullets.

During the tribute, Trump stood with CC's firefighter gear, including his helmet and jacket which had his last name written on the back, but spelled like "Compertore" -- missing the "a."

Of course, this started a bout of political mudslinging online ... with liberals on X calling out the RNC for the misspelling, calling the error pathetic, embarrassing and other, more colorful terms.

Actually… that is his real coat. His last name wouldn’t fit on the coat, so he had the A removed to make it fit.



But, turns out the RNC didn't misspell the guy's name

But, turns out the RNC didn't misspell the guy's name ... 'cause CBS News says they spoke with the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company which confirmed that was Corey's actual battle-worn jacket ... typo and all.

According to CBS, the jacket didn't have enough space for all the letters in Comperatore's last name ... so the fire company nixed the "a" while printing.

So, the haters can't put this one on Trump's campaign or the GOP, in general.

Not a Republican mistake ... just a tribute to a man who lost his life during the unbelievable events in Butler, PA when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots at Trump, skimming the former prez before snipers returned fire and took him down.