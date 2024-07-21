Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Donald Trump Reacts to Joe Biden Dropping Out of Presidential Race

Donald Trump Reacts to Joe Biden Dropping Out ... Crooked Joe Wasn't Fit For Presidency!!!

donald trump joe biden
Donald Trump's reacting to Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race -- claiming this always should've happened 'cause the dude wasn't fit to be president.

The Republican candidate for president posted to Truth Social just moments ago ... calling the sitting president "Crooked Joe Biden" and claiming he wasn't ever supposed to attain the highest office in the land.

donald trump tweets about biden dropping out

DJT says Biden won the presidency via lies, the fake news media and by sitting at home in the lead-up to 2020 instead of actively campaigning like he did.

Trump says people only need to look around at the country to see the damage Joe has done ... pointing to the immigration crisis at the Southern Border to punctuate his point.

Trump says the American people have suffered greatly because of Biden's presidency ... but, promises to right the ship if they just vote for him in November.

joe biden statement about dropping out

President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race less than an hour ago ... saying he thinks it's in the best interest of the nation for someone else to try and take the reins.

This followed weeks of speculation and calls for Biden to step aside ... many stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Trump at the end of June.

Top Democrats -- and many liberal Hollywood stars -- called on Biden to drop out in the weeks since.

Biden's already backed who he wants to take on Trump in the fall ... endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris just minutes after he dropped out of the race. Trump makes no mention of Harris in his statement.

It doesn't seem to matter to Trump either way ... who jokingly had the audience at his rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan yesterday scream out who they'd rather see him take on.

106 days to election day ... and, it's a whole new ball game.

