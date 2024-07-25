Hulk Hogan Hits Detroit Lions Practice, Cuts Fiery Promo W/ Dan Campbell

Hulk Hogan's busy July isn't showing any signs of stopping ... the WWE legend was just spotted out at the Detroit Lions practice -- where he ran wild on a promo with head coach Dan Campbell!!

The Hulkster pulled up to the training camp workout in a Lions-colored bandana ... and after watching Jared Goff and the boys prep for the 2024-25 season -- he got in front of a camera with Campbell, and did his thing.

Hulk Hogan cut a promo with his “new tag team partner,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell. #CampbellMania pic.twitter.com/fyfzGTgkjL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 25, 2024 @BradGalli

Hulk delivered a fiery speech ... where he called Campbell his "new tag team partner." He also said he expected a Super Bowl and "nothing but greatness" from Detroit this season. The guys then hugged it out, before Dan got back to his job.

Earlier in the day, Hulk raved over the Lions' HC -- and said he truly believes the 48-year-old missed out on his calling as a wrestler.

Hulk Hogan said Dan Campbell may have missed his calling as a wrestler.



He said Campbell would be called Dirty Dan and it’s be “Campbell Mania.” pic.twitter.com/8yn914XRvX — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 25, 2024 @BradGalli

"If he was my partner," Hulk told reporters at practice, "he'd give me the tag and I'd drop the leg and I'd steal all the glory!"

It's, of course, far from the first time Hulk's been fired up at a major event this month -- at the Republican National Convention, he ripped off his shirt while complimenting Donald Trump. A short time later, he was seen slamming a beer at a bar ... before he hung out with "Hawk Tuah" girl Haliey Welch at Jake Paul's big fight against Mike Perry.