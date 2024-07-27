Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Donald Trump Promises Christians They Won't Have to Vote Again After 2024

Donald Trump One Last Election, Never Vote Again ... 'Have It Fixed So Good'

JUST THIS ONE TIME

Donald Trump says this election is the last people will have to vote in if they elect him ... drawing side-eye from tons online who think he's promoting dictatorship.

The former president took the stage in West Palm Beach, Florida last night to speak to a ton of his supporters ... many of whom were apparently Christians -- 'cause DJT took time to address them directly during his speech.

donald trump turning point rally sub
Getty

He implores members of the religion to get out and vote, just for this election if they don't want to in the future ... 'cause he says elections will just be a formality moving forward.

DJT says, "You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It'll be fixed, it'll be fine. You won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians."

Trump's comments set off alarm bells on the more liberal parts of X and other social platforms ... with many claiming he means he'll abolish elections, effectively turning America into an autocracy.

Among the prominent liberals bashing 45 ... Rob Reiner, who posted to X claiming this is Trump saying he plans to end 250 years of self-governance.

donald trump turning point rally sub
Getty

Quite frankly, it's hard to say what Trump means here. While many are spreading theories about Republicans trying to set up an autocratic government -- spurred on by the Heritage Foundation's controversial Project 2025 plan.

Donald Trump on The Campaign Trail
Launch Gallery
Trump on the Campaign Trail Launch Gallery
Getty

Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, tells us Trump was talking about connecting the country "as opposed to the divisive political environment that has sowed so much division and even resulted in an assassination attempt." He did not address or disavow the notion Trump's advocating for some sort of autocratic rule.

In any case ... Trump's comments are being read along party lines -- and, ya gotta think Dems will probably dog him with them for the foreseeable future.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later