Donald Trump Promises Christians They Won't Have to Vote Again After 2024

Donald Trump says this election is the last people will have to vote in if they elect him ... drawing side-eye from tons online who think he's promoting dictatorship.

The former president took the stage in West Palm Beach, Florida last night to speak to a ton of his supporters ... many of whom were apparently Christians -- 'cause DJT took time to address them directly during his speech.

He implores members of the religion to get out and vote, just for this election if they don't want to in the future ... 'cause he says elections will just be a formality moving forward.

DJT says, "You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It'll be fixed, it'll be fine. You won't have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians."

There it is! Donald Trump told a gathering of Christians that if they voted for him this time, he’d fix it so they’d never have to vote again. He point blank said he will destroy our Democracy. Keep 250 years of Self Rule alive. VOTE KAMALA!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 27, 2024 @robreiner

Trump's comments set off alarm bells on the more liberal parts of X and other social platforms ... with many claiming he means he'll abolish elections, effectively turning America into an autocracy.

Among the prominent liberals bashing 45 ... Rob Reiner, who posted to X claiming this is Trump saying he plans to end 250 years of self-governance.

Quite frankly, it's hard to say what Trump means here. While many are spreading theories about Republicans trying to set up an autocratic government -- spurred on by the Heritage Foundation's controversial Project 2025 plan.

Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, tells us Trump was talking about connecting the country "as opposed to the divisive political environment that has sowed so much division and even resulted in an assassination attempt." He did not address or disavow the notion Trump's advocating for some sort of autocratic rule.