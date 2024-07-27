Kamala Harris Isn't Inspiration For 'Veep' Character Selina Meyer, Show Creator Says

Kamala Harris' presidential run may have given "Veep" viewership a boost ... but, the show's creator says any links between her and the show's main character weren't intentional.

Armando Iannucci -- the man who created the 17-time Emmy-winning saga -- sat down for a recent interview with The Guardian ... and, he quickly put any doubts to rest, adamantly saying KH didn't inspire Julia Louis Dreyfus' Selina Meyer.

He says he understands where people see the connection -- a female senator, elevated to the vice presidency before they have to step into the president's shoes after he steps down -- but, it's all just one big coincidence.

However, Iannucci explains the secret to creating TV shows that seem straight out of a crystal ball ... research, and lots of it.

Armando explains he and the cast spent a ton of time chatting with people in politics to create an authentic show ... including chatting with people who worked in the VP's office years ago.

BTW ... Iannucci says he sees Vice President Meyer in his show as a shadow of Donald Trump due to her vanity and vindictiveness -- adding he really hopes people don't think he based Selina on the soon-to-be Democratic nominee for president.

As we told you ... "Veep" saw a viewership bump of more than 300% after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election and endorsed Kamala -- which, as we noted, ain't exactly a compliment given Meyer's despicable nature.