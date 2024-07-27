Three Members of Family Gospel Group The Nelons Killed in Plane Crash

Three of Four Gospel Group Members Die in Plane Crash

Three members of the hit gospel family band The Nelons have died in a plane crash ... according to a statement by the fourth member of the band.

Autumn Nelon Streetman posted a joint statement with her management team Saturday morning telling fans her mother Kelly, stepfather Jason and sister Amber -- the other three current Nelons members -- died in a plane crash on their way to Alaska Friday.

Also killed in the crash according to the post ... Amber's husband Nathan Kistler, their assistant Melodi Hodges the pilot, Larry Haynie, and his wife Melissa.

Autumn, the youngest Nelon daughter was traveling separately with her husband, Jamie ... and the two learned of the tragic crash when they landed in Seattle.

Autumn and her husband are now headed back to her home to be with family after this tragedy.

In her portion of the statement, Autumn thanks all the fans for their well-wishes during this difficult time ... asking for continued prayer and support.

The Nelons were founded in the late 1970s by Rex Nelon, Kelly's father. Kelly kept the band going after her father left the band in 1999 with various family members of friends taking a role over the years.

Jason Clark joined the group in 1997 and married Kelly four years later, becoming the band's lead singer. Amber joined in 2002 and Autumn in 2014.

The Nelons and the groups' individual members have received several Grammys nods over the years and were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.