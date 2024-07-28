14-Year-Old MLS Player Cavan Sullivan Says Goal Is To Win World Cup For USA

Play video content TMZSports.com

Soccer star Cavan Sullivan is already a Major League Soccer professional at just 14 years old ... but he tells TMZ Sports he has even bigger goals in mind -- he hopes to win a World Cup for the United States.

The Philadelphia Union midfielder became the youngest player to appear in a United States professional league game on July 17 ... breaking fellow soccer standout Freddy Adu's longstanding record.

We caught up with Sullivan while he worked an honorary shift at a Raising Cane's in Philly this week ... and asked him all about his whirlwind past few days.

Sullivan said things have been pretty hectic for him ... but he's started to get used to it with time.

A good example of the madness -- the line of fans out the door hoping to get a glimpse of Sullivan working the kitchen and taking orders at the chicken finger joint.

Amidst his budding career, Sullivan says he's still making time to be a regular teenager ... which includes hopping on the sticks and playing video games like EA Sports FC.

When we asked where he'd like to be in 10 years, Sullivan explained he has his sights set on the highest level ... the Premier League and winning a World Cup for America.