Rapper Kyle & Friends Rescued By Firefighters After Elevator Breaks Down

Rapper Kyle almost didn't make it to his show in Austin Thursday night ... as he and his friends found themselves in a sticky situation.

Check it out ... firefighters are seen helping a group of people climb out of a broken down elevator at the Soho House in Austin ... where Kyle was front and center with his crew for the RDCWorld event kicking off Dream Con.

Kyle, who's also known as SuperDuperKyle on YouTube, is led down from the elevator ... telling first responders he appreciates their help.

RDCWorld founder Desmond Johnson is also in the mix ... he eventually gets freed from the vator.

Not everyone was so cool and composed in their group ... we're told his gf was sobbing when the elevator got stuck. Still, we can't blame her for freaking out, as the crew was stuck for an hour.

Video from inside the broken elevator also shows just how hot and uncomfortable the whole situation was.

Still, local firefighters didn't have a ton of sympathy for the influencers, as one responder is heard telling the group ... "This is why you don't put 16 people on an elevator."

