Mark Curry Vouches For Tyler Perry's Comedy, Billion-Dollar Bank Account

Tyler Perry recently fended off critics of his low-rated new film -- but Mark Curry says he need not argue with these folks ... 'cause the man's legacy and earnings speak for themself.

We caught up with the veteran comedian out in NYC this week -- and he vouched for TP's funny bone when it comes to his movies ... after all, the iconic Madea character helped spark his billion-dollar empire and Mark says he has no reason to change for anyone.

Tyler recently swatted down critics after his latest movie "Divorce in the Black" but was egged with a rare 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mark tells us anytime the acclaimed filmmaker gets bombarded by haters online, he just needs to glance at his bank account and remember ... he's a billionaire, so something he's doing is very clearly working.

The debate is nuanced ... TP fans reacted positively and the film ranked at #1 on Amazon Prime for several days ... a fact its star Cory Hardrict pointed out when we spoke to him on the subject.

I love that Tyler is paying Black actors now I wish he would hire Black writers and directors that have experience to help him with his movies… He could improve the movies & make them award worthy if he would stop trying to save money by doing the writing and directing himself. https://t.co/HExhpNMAqe — Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 15, 2024 @LoniLove