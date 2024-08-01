DJ Envy Suggests Cardi B & Offset Avoid Social Media to Save Marriage

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Envy is still rooting for Cardi B and Offset's marriage -- even hours after the "Bodak Yellow" rapper filed for divorce ... and he's even got advice on how to make it work.

We got the 'Breakfast Club' co-host in NYC Thursday -- and he tells TMZ Hip Hop he has relationships with both Cardi and Offset ... and thinks they're both genuinely good people, even if they have some kinks to work out between them.

Of course, he's reacting to Cardi setting the internet ablaze -- not only announcing her divorce but the fact she's pregnant with a new baby ... and DJE has thoughts.

Check it out -- Envy speculates on why he Cardi and Offset might be on the outs ... and he suggests it might have something to do with the bun in her oven. Even if it has nothing to do with that though ... Envy says he hopes they can reconcile.

Considering he's had his own relationship woes aired out in public of late -- DJ Envy gives us what he considers sage wisdom on how to make the marriage work ... assuming Cardi and Offset can actually repair things.

Take a look ... Envy says Cardi and Offset should scrap the internet out of the equation -- because he genuinely believes it's toxic and doesn't facilitate honesty and communication.