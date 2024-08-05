'Big Brother' Villain Angela Murray's Yelp Flooded With Brutal Reviews

Angela Murray’s "Big Brother" villain vibe is haunting her in the real estate world -- 'cause fans of the show are flooding her Yelp page with scathing reviews and nasty comments.

A quick peek at her Utah’s Elite Realtors Yelp profile reveals an anemic 1-star rating. The reviewers aren't from her clients ... but from others saying they’d never use her services after seeing her antics on 'BB' Season 26.

The reviewers aren't pulling any punches ... urging everyone to steer clear of Angela. They’re calling her a bully, rude, disgusting, unreliable, unprofessional and condescending, and making it crystal clear dealing with her is a no-go.

The hate’s so intense Yelp’s slapped a "Public Attention Alert" on Angela’s page because of the influx of people posting their reviews. They’ve even hit pause on all new reviews while they sort through the avalanche of negative attention on her posts.

Yelp’s making it clear: all reviews must come from real, first-hand experiences.

Despite the uproar, Angela’s lucky she has the support of her boss Liz Sears, who told TMZ earlier this week she ain't getting fired. She told us Angela’s just playing a role on "Big Brother," and the villain shtick has nothing to do with her real-life work chops.