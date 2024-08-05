Payton Otterdahl Proposes to Girlfriend After Olympics Loss

Payton Otterdahl may not have won any medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the U.S. shot putter nabbed an even greater prize ... love.

The U.S. Olympian proposed to his girlfriend, Maddy Nilles, beneath the Eiffel Tower and went on to share the sweet news with his followers on Sunday.

PO took to Instagram over the weekend, sharing several adorable photos from the engagement ... which showed the athlete getting down on one knee right next to Paris' most iconic landmark. Maddy, for her part, looked delighted and surprised by the gesture ... and said yes.

We're sure Maddy's "Yes" was a much needed win for Payton, who came in 4th during Saturday's shot put event. Team USA did medal during the event ... as Ryan Crouser won his 3rd straight Olympic gold medal and teammate Joe Kovacs took home the silver.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Payton was beat out by Jamaica's Rajindra Campbell ... which destroyed Team USA's chance at a sweep on the podium.

Payton wasn't the only Olympian to capitalize on the Summer Games' romantic setting. As TMZ previously reported ... Chinese badminton player Huang Ya Qiong was proposed to by boyfriend and fellow Olympic teammate Liu Yuchen on live TV.

Liu's proposal came after Huang and her double partner, Zheng Siwei, took home the gold in the mixed doubles final against South Korea.

Argentinean handball player Pablo Simonet also felt the urge to get down on one knee at the Olympics, as he proposed in the Olympic Village to his girlfriend, field hockey player Maria Campoy.

Play video content