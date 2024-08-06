Olympic Village Food Vendor Says Wormy Fish Claim's False, There's No Proof

The company responsible for providing thousands of meals to the athletes in Paris' Olympic Village is addressing claims they served wormy fish, telling TMZ Sports the claim's bull****!

If you missed it, Adam Peaty, a British swimmer, talking to a newspaper, unloaded on the food selection and quality of the grub, even saying he knew of fellow athletes who claimed they found "worms in the fish."

No photo evidence was provided ... and when we reached out to the French catering company Sodexo Live! about the serious allegations, they went on the offensive.

"There has been zero proof of the truthfulness of this statement, which obviously raises a rather serious allegation," the committee said.

"There is no information that’s been able to provide validity to this sensationalist claim."

The company also said Team Great Britain confirmed they haven't received any complaints about the food served to their athletes.

"The 550 dishes on offer in the Dining Hall were developed together with the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the IOC over a period of more than a year," the Olympic Committee said, weighing in on the controversy.

"We always listen to the athletes and take their feedback very seriously. Paris 2024 continues to liaise closely with the nutritionists of the National Olympic Committees and is ready to make any further adjustments needed to the food service."

Sodexo Live! was named an official partner of the 2024 Olympics in March 2022. They say they're making about 40,000 meals a day for the 15,000 athletes at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

They also provide food for fans attending the games at competition sites.