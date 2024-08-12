DeMar DeRozan Scores 54 Points ... In Drew League Championship Win

Steph Curry wasn't the only American basketball star gettin' buckets this weekend ... DeMar DeRozan WENT OFF in the Drew League Championship, bringing home the title, and an MVP award!

The 2024 title game went down Sunday in front of hundreds of fans at the King/Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles.

DeRozan and his team, the Mecca Cheaters, faced the Nationwide Souljas ... and won 114 to 113 in a nail-biting championship game.

What's crazy ... the MCs were down by 16 with only five minutes left ... but thanks to DeRozan's epic performance they made a furious comeback. DD finished with 54 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

DeRozan -- who was traded from Chicago to the Sacramento Kings in July -- was also named MVP.

The Drew League, which was founded in 1973, is one of the most popular summer leagues for NBA players ... and an awesome way for fans to get an up-close and personal view of their favorite hoopers without spending thousands of dollars.

In fact, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, Andre Drummond, James Harden, John Wall, and many more have graced the Drew League court over the years.