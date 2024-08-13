Convicted Child Rapist Cries In 1st Interview Since Controversial Olympics Inclusion

Volleyball star Steven van de Velde -- a convicted child rapist -- broke down in tears during his first interview since his controversial inclusion in this month's Olympics ... and he admitted he nearly quit over the backlash he received.

The 30-year-old Netherlands athlete -- who was jailed in 2016 for raping a 12-year-old girl when he was 19 -- had dodged media throughout his time in Paris ... but on Tuesday, he faced microphones, and got emotional.

He explained to reporters that the consistent boos and jeers he received while competing in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower at the Games affected him ... and he had moments where he wanted to pull out.

"I did something wrong, 10 years ago," said Van de Velde, who's now married. "I have to accept that. But, hurting people around me -- whether it's [playing partner] Matthew [Immers], my wife, my child ... that just goes too far for me."

"That's definitely a moment where I thought, is this worth it?"

Van de Velde ended up staying in the competition ... and he and Matthew Immers got to the Round of 16, before they bowed out of the event in a loss to Brazil.

Van de Velde went on to say he understood all of the criticism ... though he was adamant he's a changed man who's learned from his past.