NFL Star Mark Andrews Involved In Car Crash Before Practice

Baltimore Ravens star Mark Andrews was involved in a car wreck just before his team's planned workout Wednesday morning ... but, thankfully, it appears he's going to be OK.

The Ravens said in a statement the tight end crashed his ride while he was on his way to Baltimore's Under Armour Performance Center ... and he was evaluated by trainers when he arrived.

Fortunately, the Ravens said Andrews "did not sustain any apparent injuries" -- and he went on to participate in team meetings.

Andrews will not practice later Wednesday, although according to Baltimore, he was scheduled to have the day off even if he didn't get into the accident.

"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes," Andrews said of the incident in a statement. "This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car."