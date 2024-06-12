NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson Chides TikToker At Scene Of Wild Rollover Crash

Scott Hanson -- the host of the NFL's ultra-popular RedZone show -- tried to help a pair of drivers who were shaken up in a scary rollover car crash recently ... and in the process, he chided a man who seemed to be trying to profit off of it all.

The wild scene happened in Los Angeles ... just outside of some high-rise apartment buildings in the Westwood area.

Play video content TikTok/@jewtaco

You can see in video from the scene ... two cars were involved in the wreck -- and the collision was so violent, one of them had flipped over and come to a stop on its roof.

Hanson said on X he witnessed it happen ... and got out of his ride to help those involved. But, video shows as he was trying to play good Samaritan, an apparent TikToker pulled up and rummaged through one of the vehicles ... which clearly pissed the TV host off.

Hanson can be heard yelling at the person, "Hey, dude! What are you doing?!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Later, in a post on his X page, he explained, "I checked on the survivors and then saw that jack-wagon trying to exploit the situation for his social media."

"I suppose I shouldn't be surprised," he continued, "but I was/am. Disheartening."

Hanson added in a separate post, "2 ppl could've died, & that clown was excited about his Tik Tok. I couldn’t believe it."