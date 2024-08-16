Taylor Swift Visited Travis Kelce On Set Of Upcoming Game Show

Taylor Swift doesn't only support Travis Kelce at his day job, she was also by her man's side on the set of his new game show, too ... according to an actress who appeared on the show!

Garcelle Beauvais, known for her role in "The Jamie Foxx Show," recently talked with ET's Kevin Frazier about her experience as a contestant on Kelce's "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?" show.

"She did come on set," Beauvais said of Swift.

"Not the day I was there but she came. I think it's really sweet!"

It's unclear exactly when the "Fortnite" singer was there -- she's been super busy with The Eras Tour -- but as TS and TK have done throughout their relationship, they've found ways to support each other despite the busy schedule.

Garcelle Beauvais talking about Travis hosting ‘Are you smarter than a celebrity?’ and Taylor visiting the set.



Beauvais -- who's been acting since the 80s -- also gave her feedback on the star tight end's hosting skills ... after initially doubting whether he could pull off the roll.

But, boy was she wrong!

"Can I tell you -- he was fantastic!" Garcelle said. "He didn't over do it, he didn't undersell it. He was himself, he was fun and it was great!"

Beauvais also said everyone on set was crushin' on Kelce (she wants no smoke with the Swifties!).

With football season getting closer to kicking off by the day ... get ready to see much more of Swift at Arrowhead (and on the road) for Trav's games.