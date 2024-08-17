Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Australian Grappler Craig Jones Kisses Female Opponent During Weigh-In

Australian Jiu-Jitsu Fight Fighter Gives Opponent the Kiss-Off During Weigh-In

LINE IS CROSSED

An Australian fighter is getting scorched after planting a kiss on his opponent.

Craig Jones is set to fight Gabi Garcia Saturday night in an intergender bout. During the weigh-in Thursday, Jones grabbed Garcia's head and planted a big kiss smack on the lips.

Social media is going nuts, with just about everyone trashing Jones for crossing the line.

The fight is going to be super interesting. Jones is a master at Jiu-Jitsu, winning 55 fights. Garcia is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champ, with 71 victories. She's also won 6 MMA fights.

Saturday's fight is actually part of Craig Jones Invitational, so the crowd will be interesting to watch.

BTW ... Jones and Garcia have similar stats ... she's actually heavier and taller.

Move over Billie Jean and Bobby Riggs ... there's a new battle in town.

