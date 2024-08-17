MLB Star Shane Bieber's Wife Gets Modeling Contract

Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber is no longer the only high-profile person in his household ... his wife, Kara, has just become a pro model!!

The 26-year-old inked a contract with Ford/Robert Black Agency earlier this month ... and both she and her MLB superstar husband are stoked about the new endeavor.

Kara wrote on her Instagram page she's "beyond excited for what’s to come" after signing the deal ... while Shane added on his own social media account he's "so beyond proud" of his significant other.

It's unclear what Kara's first gig will be -- the agency tells TMZ Sports they've just begun pitching her out to clients ... but a rep for the org. says they, too, are pumped for her future.

"We are very excited to now be representing Kara here at Ford/Robert Black," the co. said in a statement. "Her energy and excitement for our industry is something that made her stand out amongst the competition!"

Kara and Shane first met while studying at UCSB in California ... and after dating for several years, they got engaged in 2021 and married in 2023.